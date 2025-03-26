Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Invests $113,000 in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 4.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in AppLovin by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total value of $18,999,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,914,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,527,667.32. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841 over the last ninety days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APP. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AppLovin from $440.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $538.00 target price on AppLovin and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AppLovin

AppLovin Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $346.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.21. The company has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.