Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Grows Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up 2.4% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 212.1% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 18.6% during the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $135.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $135.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.79.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

