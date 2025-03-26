Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Decreases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Clorox by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,932,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $141.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.37.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.62.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

