Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Acquires New Position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waystar in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Waystar by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Waystar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAY opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Waystar ( NASDAQ:WAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 7,517,168 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,686,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,692,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,691,440. This trade represents a 20.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul G. Moskowitz sold 5,652,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $218,193,795.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,327,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,850,300.80. The trade was a 20.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,356,171 shares of company stock valued at $526,733,651 over the last three months.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAY. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waystar in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waystar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

