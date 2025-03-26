Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) versus InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Critical Review

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) and InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Maplebear and InterCloud Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maplebear 0 13 15 1 2.59 InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00

Maplebear presently has a consensus target price of $50.52, suggesting a potential upside of 20.63%. Given Maplebear’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Maplebear is more favorable than InterCloud Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

63.1% of Maplebear shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.0% of Maplebear shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Maplebear has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterCloud Systems has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Maplebear and InterCloud Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maplebear 13.37% 13.78% 10.51% InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maplebear and InterCloud Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maplebear $3.38 billion 3.28 -$1.62 billion $1.58 26.51 InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

InterCloud Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maplebear.

Summary

Maplebear beats InterCloud Systems on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About InterCloud Systems

(Get Free Report)

InterCloud Systems, Inc. provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services. The Applications and Infrastructure segment provides applications and services, including SDN training, SDN software development and integration, and vertical network function validation; and cabling and other field installations, as well as designs, engineers, installs, and maintains various types of Wi-Fi and DAS networks to enterprise customers. The Professional Services segment engages in the design and deployment of SDN and software-defined wide area networking solutions for enterprise and carrier accounts. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.