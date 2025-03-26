Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Director Sumant Ramachandra Purchases 200,000 Shares

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) Director Sumant Ramachandra bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Lyell Immunopharma Stock Down 6.1 %
Shares of LYEL stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.41. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87.
Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 323,792.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.
