Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Director Sumant Ramachandra Purchases 200,000 Shares

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) Director Sumant Ramachandra bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of LYEL stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.41. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 323,792.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter worth $31,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

Further Reading

