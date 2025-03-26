LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Announces Earnings Results

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 21.10 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. LSL Property Services had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.74%.
LSL Property Services Price Performance
LON LSL opened at GBX 267 ($3.46) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42. LSL Property Services has a 12 month low of GBX 252 ($3.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 355 ($4.60). The stock has a market cap of £274.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 278.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 288.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at LSL Property Services
In other LSL Property Services news, insider Adam Castleton purchased 8,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £25,738.75 ($33,323.08). Insiders own 15.29% of the company’s stock.
About LSL Property Services
LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LSL Property Services
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Palantir Setting Up to Be a Big Winner With New Defense Spending
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Advanced Micro Devices Can Double in Price: Here’s Why
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- How Disney’s Experiences Segment Can Restore the House of Mouse
Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.