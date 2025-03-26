LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Announces Earnings Results

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 21.10 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. LSL Property Services had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.74%.

LON LSL opened at GBX 267 ($3.46) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42. LSL Property Services has a 12 month low of GBX 252 ($3.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 355 ($4.60). The stock has a market cap of £274.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 278.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 288.71.

In other LSL Property Services news, insider Adam Castleton purchased 8,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £25,738.75 ($33,323.08). Insiders own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising.

