LPL Financial LLC Sells 260,905 Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,672,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,905 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $110,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. OxenFree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period.

Shares of DIVI stock opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.71. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73.

About Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

