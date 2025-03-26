LPL Financial LLC Purchases 308,242 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,079,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,242 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $82,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,251,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,225,000 after acquiring an additional 127,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,302,000 after purchasing an additional 102,970 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 490,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,315,000 after purchasing an additional 76,211 shares in the last quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,004,000. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 291,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $59.98 and a one year high of $79.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average is $74.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

