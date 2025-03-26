LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,682,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $91,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $653.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $61.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.98.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.3974 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

