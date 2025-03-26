LPL Financial LLC Has $89.53 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 758,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,117 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $89,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 379.6% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $121.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $95.67 and a 1-year high of $127.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

