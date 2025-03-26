LPL Financial LLC Has $113.50 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,476,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312,003 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF worth $113,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,500,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,295,000 after purchasing an additional 246,472 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,196,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,051,000 after buying an additional 227,327 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 351,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after buying an additional 179,599 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 317,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 180,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 26,098 shares during the period.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SFLR opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $733.03 million, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59.

About Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

