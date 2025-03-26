LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,749,823 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 110.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,228,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749,823 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $96,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,157,000 after purchasing an additional 98,363,977 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,231,000 after buying an additional 23,988,859 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,705,886 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,204,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710,766 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,198,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,361 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

