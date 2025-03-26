LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 578,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,733 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $106,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $185.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.58. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $170.26 and a 12 month high of $199.72. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.8556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

