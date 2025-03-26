LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,160 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $86,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4,423.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,480,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,087,000 after buying an additional 2,425,576 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,922,000 after purchasing an additional 37,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,020,000. Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,968,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 826,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,657,000 after buying an additional 35,246 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.