Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,138,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 917,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $226,343,000 after buying an additional 46,701 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LOW opened at $230.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.71. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.80 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.71.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

