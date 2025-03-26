Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Posts Earnings Results

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Lomiko Metals Stock Up 12.7 %

Shares of LMRMF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. 5,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,040. Lomiko Metals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

