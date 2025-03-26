Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Posts Earnings Results

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Lomiko Metals Stock Up 12.7 %
Shares of LMRMF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. 5,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,040. Lomiko Metals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.
Lomiko Metals Company Profile
