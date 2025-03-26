LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Position Trimmed by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 140,261 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 31.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 618.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in LKQ by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

LKQ Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.92. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.71.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,352,356.68. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,416,300. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

