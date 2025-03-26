Lista DAO Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $37.32 Million (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Lista DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lista DAO has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lista DAO has a total market cap of $37.32 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lista DAO Profile

Lista DAO was first traded on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 998,720,739 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,422,194 tokens. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 998,720,739.3780696 with 191,423,131.8096738 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.19561542 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $7,357,448.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lista DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

