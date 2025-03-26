Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.
Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.
