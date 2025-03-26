Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading Up 9.5% – Still a Buy?

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.88 and last traded at $37.85. Approximately 387,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,856,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.58.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.12.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.78 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. Research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $64,167.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,308.11. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,457,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,310,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,412,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $22,066,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

