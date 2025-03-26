Leerink Partnrs Has Pessimistic View of ELDN FY2025 Earnings

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Sunday, March 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.14) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.02). The consensus estimate for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.32). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ELDN

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.9 %

Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $207.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.80. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELDN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.