Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02, Zacks reports.

Leap Therapeutics Stock Performance

Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.35. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W downgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.