Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:KQQQ)

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KQQQ stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.15. 4,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,866. Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 million and a P/E ratio of 30.93.

Get Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF alerts:

About Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (KQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to actively generate income and pursue capital appreciation from a concentrated portfolio of large-cap technology stocks or derivatives, globally. The shift in underlying assets is determined by the advisers outlook for growth and momentum KQQQ was launched on Jul 22, 2024 and is issued by Kurv.

Receive News & Ratings for Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.