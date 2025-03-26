Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:KQQQ)

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.
Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Stock Performance
Shares of KQQQ stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.15. 4,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,866. Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 million and a P/E ratio of 30.93.
About Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.