Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Up 4.6% – Here’s Why

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shares traded up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.38. 1,769,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 7,694,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

KOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.52.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $397.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.60 million. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 31.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 138,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $432,709.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,959,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,352,080. This represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Josh R. Marion sold 16,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $50,369.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 172,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,817.84. This represents a 8.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,386 in the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 32,627,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906,210 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,556,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,083,000 after buying an additional 2,997,438 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,141,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after buying an additional 1,588,990 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,104,000 after buying an additional 4,114,499 shares during the period. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 17,147,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,645,000 after buying an additional 7,707,707 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

