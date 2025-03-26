Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price Up 8.8% – Here’s Why

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $9.01. 6,973,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 7,566,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kohl’s from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Kohl’s Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $53,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,928.55. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Kohl’s by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 40,238 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 253,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 91,590 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Kohl’s by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 573,579 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,771,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after purchasing an additional 55,540 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

