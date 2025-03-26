KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $382.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.69.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $310.55 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.32 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

