KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $6.29 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 116,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 88.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,839,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,463,000 after buying an additional 99,720 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in International Paper by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,970,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,386 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in International Paper by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,019,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,999,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,686,000 after acquiring an additional 42,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $56.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. International Paper has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.61.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.32.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

