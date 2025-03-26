KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $83.31 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.63 and a 1-year high of $89.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $6,316,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,411.52. This represents a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,648. This represents a 49.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

