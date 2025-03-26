KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys Shares of 638,400 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 638,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NU during the third quarter worth $98,704,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of NU by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 257,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 48,445 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in shares of NU by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 355,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 58,183 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NU by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NU by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,305,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after acquiring an additional 76,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NU opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

