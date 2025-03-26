KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys Shares of 464,400 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 464,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Snap by 62.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,211,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after buying an additional 2,386,519 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,349,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,639,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after acquiring an additional 879,212 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth about $3,436,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snap

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $206,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 480,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,922.02. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $9,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 55,818,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,599,673.92. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,350,523 shares of company stock worth $12,698,797 in the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.87.

Snap Stock Up 0.9 %

SNAP opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

