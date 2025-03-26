KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys New Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,612,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in RPM International by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 2,975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 200,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after buying an additional 194,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,851,000 after buying an additional 145,070 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPM. Evercore ISI raised RPM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on RPM International from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RPM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM opened at $115.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.63. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.69 and a twelve month high of $141.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. RPM International’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.32%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

