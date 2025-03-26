Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,102 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $26,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,248,773,000 after buying an additional 194,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $697,411,000 after acquiring an additional 323,235 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,958,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $637,125,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,015,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,148,000 after purchasing an additional 28,754 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 27.6% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,001,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,692,000 after purchasing an additional 216,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,886,273.91. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS stock opened at $158.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

