Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico Purchases 5,500 Shares

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.78 per share, with a total value of C$37,290.00.

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$6.71. The company had a trading volume of 260,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,425. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$5.45 and a twelve month high of C$7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

