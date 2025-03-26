Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Director William Charles Guinan Sells 3,000 Shares

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Director William Charles Guinan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total transaction of C$20,040.00.

William Charles Guinan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, William Charles Guinan sold 2,500 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.44, for a total transaction of C$16,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, William Charles Guinan sold 10,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total transaction of C$75,200.00.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.93. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$5.45 and a 12 month high of C$7.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KEL. National Bankshares increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

