KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issues Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share.

KB Home Price Performance

KBH opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day moving average of $72.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. KB Home has a 52-week low of $56.41 and a 52-week high of $89.70.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KB Home from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on KB Home from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,891,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,708.21. This represents a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

