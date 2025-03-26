KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issues Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share.
KB Home Price Performance
KBH opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day moving average of $72.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. KB Home has a 52-week low of $56.41 and a 52-week high of $89.70.
KB Home Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 11.81%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBH
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,891,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,708.21. This represents a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KB Home
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Healthy Energy Drinks? Celsius Holdings Building Out the Space
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Occidental’s Billion-Dollar Carbon Credit Plan Takes Shape
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Airship AI: Why This AI Penny Stock Is Poised for a Big Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.