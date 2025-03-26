Karman (KRMN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Karman (NYSE: KRMN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/10/2025 – Karman was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/10/2025 – Karman is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2025 – Karman is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2025 – Karman is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2025 – Karman is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2025 – Karman is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Karman Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE KRMN opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. Karman Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $38.09.

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

