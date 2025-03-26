Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $66.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $102.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 431,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,355,000 after buying an additional 219,827 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 40,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

