K LIU & Weighs in on Peraso’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRSO)

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Free Report) – Research analysts at K LIU & issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peraso in a research note issued on Thursday, March 20th. K LIU & analyst K. Liu expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Peraso’s current full-year earnings is ($3.11) per share. K LIU & also issued estimates for Peraso’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Peraso Trading Up 1.2 %

PRSO stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. Peraso has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.34.

Peraso Company Profile

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

