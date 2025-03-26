JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 4150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

JZR Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24.

JZR Gold Company Profile

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

