JTC (LON:JTC) Trading Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 948 ($12.27) and last traded at GBX 940 ($12.17). 109,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 930,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 935.21 ($12.11).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 961.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,004. The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.

In related news, insider Dawn Marriott bought 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 939 ($12.16) per share, with a total value of £99,947.16 ($129,398.19). Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

