JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF (NASDAQ:LCDS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF (NASDAQ:LCDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1031 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a 38.2% increase from JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:LCDS traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $54.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 141. JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $58.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average is $56.43. The company has a market cap of $11.94 million and a PE ratio of 24.67.

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF (LCDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects components using a fundamental based approach, picking US large caps. LCDS was launched on Aug 7, 2024 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

