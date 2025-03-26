Journey Beyond Wealth LLC Invests $2.38 Million in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Journey Beyond Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Journey Beyond Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 796.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

IGM stock opened at $97.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.26. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $79.68 and a 12 month high of $108.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

