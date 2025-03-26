Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.05 and traded as low as $35.73. Johnson Matthey shares last traded at $35.73, with a volume of 846 shares.

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

