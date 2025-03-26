Jito (JTO) Trading Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

Jito (JTO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. During the last week, Jito has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Jito token can now be purchased for approximately $2.42 or 0.00002787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jito has a market cap of $747.40 million and $51.41 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jito

Jito’s genesis date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 999,999,759 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,933,522 tokens. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 999,999,759.18544612 with 308,933,522.4 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.41936593 USD and is up 8.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 293 active market(s) with $55,282,897.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

