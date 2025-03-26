JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $9.04 EPS

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($9.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($9.04), Briefing.com reports. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $37.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JKS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of JinkoSolar from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JinkoSolar from $36.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Glj Research lowered their price objective on JinkoSolar from $13.08 to $10.95 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.49.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

