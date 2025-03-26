JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.07, but opened at $6.20. JELD-WEN shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 106,781 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 70,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $417,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,485,051 shares in the company, valued at $74,535,754.47. The trade was a 0.56 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $529.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,842,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,545,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,984,000 after purchasing an additional 101,944 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,775,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,305,000 after purchasing an additional 634,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,701,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,319,000 after buying an additional 146,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

