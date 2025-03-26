James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.20), with a volume of 4850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.33).

James Cropper Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a market cap of £16.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 191.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 223.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other James Cropper news, insider Mark A. J. Cropper bought 117,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £231,703.56 ($299,978.72). 41.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

James Cropper Company Profile

James Cropper is a global market leader in advanced materials and paper products. Led by the Cropper family for six generations, the business has an international workforce and an operational reach in over 50 countries.

Established in 1845, the Group manufactures paper, packaging and advanced materials incorporating pioneering non-wovens and electrochemical coatings.

James Cropper is a specialist provider of niche solutions tailored to a unique customer specification, ranging from substrates and components in hydrogen electrolysis and fuel cells to bespoke colours and textures in paper and moulded fibre packaging designed to replace single use plastics.

The Group operates across multiple markets from luxury retail to renewable energy.

