Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Holdings Cut by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 603,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,087 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $105,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $174.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

