Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $7,334,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $599,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,744,490.32. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,045. The trade was a 89.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $148.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.73 and a 200 day moving average of $139.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $174.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.66%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

